Bread and Butter Bakery, Covington is hiring for its coming downtown Social Circle location

Bread and Butter Bakery Covington, Georgia is hiring for their new location in downtown Social Circle that will be coming soon to 109 South Cherokee! Access the QR code for more information to apply.
