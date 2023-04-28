Breakfast at American Legion Post 233 in Loganville April 29

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit of Post 233 and the Sons of the American Legion are hosting an all you can eat Breakfast Buffet at the Post in Loganville on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

From 8 – 11 a.m. the post will be hosting the buffet breakfast consisting of pancakes, scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, gravy and biscuits, bacon and sausages, coffee, milk, orange juice and water. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.

Potential members who choose Saturday to join the Legion Auxiliary or Sons of the American Legion can get their breakfast for free. You just have to bring along your discharge papers to confirm your eligibility.