Breaking: 1 person injured in Monday morning crash in Monroe

Contributed photo credit: Doug Monroe

MONROE, GA (June 12, 2023) – One patient was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe on Monday morning.

Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said crews responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Spring Street and MLK Blvd. on Monday morning that resulted in an overturned SUV.

“One patient was transported by Walton EMS with non-life threatening injuries,” Dykes said.

He said the intersection has been cleared.