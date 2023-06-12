Breaking: 1 person injured in Monday morning crash in Monroe

Contributed photo credit: Doug Monroe
MONROE, GA (June 12, 2023) – One patient was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Monroe on Monday morning.
Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said crews responded to a crash at the intersection of W. Spring Street and MLK Blvd. on Monday morning that resulted in an overturned SUV.
“One patient was transported by Walton EMS with non-life threatening injuries,” Dykes said.
He said the intersection has been cleared.
