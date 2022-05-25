Breaking: 17-year-old critical after officer involved and police K9 shooting in Gwinnett County

This is 52nd Officer Involved Shooting GBI is investigating this year

Lawrenceville, GA (May 24, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau was called in to investigate the officer involved shooting in Lawrenceville on Monday night that resulted in a Gwinnett County K-9 being shot multiple times and an officer returning fire on the subject, hitting him. The suspect, Levi Bryan, 17, of Oakwood, is being treated at Northside Gwinnett Hospital in critical condition. K-9 officer-Kia was shot and is in stable condition.

According to a press release from the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at about 10:17 p.m. on May 23, officers were dispatched to an aggravated battery call at 617 Pine Lane, Lawrenceville. Bryan allegedly entered the home with a gun and threatened the individuals inside, including his girlfriend. Bryan was made to leave the home prior to officers’ arrival and was seen walking behind houses close by. When officers encountered him in the woods behind houses on Pine Lane, he allegedly fired his gun, shooting a K-9 officer. Officers returned fire, striking Bryan.

The GBI is investigating the aggravated assault investigation against Bryan and charges are pending. The agency also will conduct an independent investigation of the use of force. Once complete, the case file will be turned over to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is 52nd Officer Involved Shooting the GBI is investigating this year.