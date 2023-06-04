Breaking: 19-year-old life-flighted after falling off a UTV

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 3, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that a 19-year-old male was injured Saturday night in an accident involving a UTV.

“WCFR responded to a UTV accident on Vasco Adcock Road near Gene Bell Road at 8:46 pm. A 19 year old male was injured when he fell off the UTV,” League said. “The victim was life-flighted to Grady Hospital from the scene.”

There is no update at the moment on the condition of the victim.