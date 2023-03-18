Breaking: 2 adults and an infant displaced by house fire in Loganville

Home on Emerald Drive damaged by fire on 3/17/2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 17, 2023) A house fire in the Loganville area of Walton County on Friday evening resulted in heavy damage to the home and displaced two adults and an infant.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 2200 block of Emerald Drive at 6:31 p.m. on Friday evening.

“Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire conditions in the kitchen area. The house has sustained major fire damage and has displaced two adults and one infant,” League said. “Red Cross has been requested for assistance for the family.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and fire investigators are currently on the scene.