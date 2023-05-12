Breaking: 2 Covington residents and a Monticello man charged with murder of a Newborn man

COVINGTON, GA (May 11, 2023) – Two Covington residents and a Monticello man have been arrested and charged with the murder of a Newborn man who was allegedly involved in a home invasion last week that resulted in his death. (Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5, 2023, Randell Whitley, 39, of Newborn, Margie Love, 35, Anthony McDonald, 18, both of Covington, and Garrett Blackwell, 21, of Monticello, were reportedly involved in a home invasion at a residential home on Georgia Highway 162, Covington. The four offenders arrived at the home around 8:22 p.m. to confront Love’s ex-partner and then proceeded to enter the residence without permission. A fight commenced between the offenders and one of the victims. Whitley was stabbed during the fight and was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Love and McDonald were arrested and charged with home invasion (1st degree), murder, and aggravated assault and Blackwell subsequently turned himself in at the Newton County Jail where he too is facing charges of home invasion (1st degree), murder, and aggravated assault.