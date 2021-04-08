Breaking: 2 injured, including Walton County deputy, in Loganville area crash

A collision on April 7, 2021 involving a Walton County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle resulted in both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle sustaining serious injuries, according to George State Patrol Trooper Cpl. Cal Barton. Both injured victims were transported to the hospital.

Barton said the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 81 and Center Hill Church Road in the Loganville area. The accident is currently being investigated by the GSP reconstruction team due to it being a crash involving a government vehicle.