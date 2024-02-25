Breaking: 2 people injured, one lifeflighted, after an overnight fire in Walton County

61-year-old received severe burns and a second person received moderate burns

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 25, 2025) – A 61-year-old man was lifeflighted to Grady Memorial in the early morning hours of Sunday morning with severe burns following a structure fire in Walton County. A second person received less severe burns.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that WCFR and Social Circle Fire Department responded to the structure fire in an outdoor shop building behind a residence in the 2400 block of Pond Lane near Social Circle at 3:53 am Sunday morning.

“A 61-year-old male who was inside the building at the time of the fire received severe burns and had to transported by Air ambulance to Grady Hospital in Atlanta.,” League said. “A second person received moderate burns and was transported by Walton County EMS ambulance to Grady Hospital.”

League said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined. It is under investigation by the WCFR Fire Marshal’s office and the State Fire Marshal.

