Breaking: 2-vehicle collision in front of Dunkin Donuts on MLK Blvd in Monroe

One minor injury reported

MONROE, GA (July 6, 2022) – Monroe Fire Department reports at 7:45 a.m. that a 2-vehicle collision has resulted in one vehicle overturned in front of Dunkin Donuts on Martin Luther King Blvd. Drivers can expect delays as traffic will be congested.

Battalion Chief Jack Armstrong said one minor injury is reported. Nobody was transported to the hospital. He said the roadway should be cleared by about 8:30 a.m. Monroe Police Department worked the crash.

Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department