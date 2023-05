Three injuries were reported

WALTON COUNTY, GA (May 9, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported just after 3 p.m. that crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Mt. Vernon Road at Mountain Creek Church Road. Two entrapments are reported.

“Three injuries are reported – one minor, two moderate,” League said.

The road is currently closed at the intersection. Avoid the area.