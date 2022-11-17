Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

Crash shut down power in the area for about 5 hours

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified.

Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the single vehicle crash at about 6:29 p.m., Nov. 15, 2022. The incident happened on Sims Bridge Road near Luther Adams Road.

“TFC Wheeles responded to the crash and his investigation revealed the following: A Ford Mustang was traveling north on Sims Bridge Road and was negotiating a curve, at which time, the driver lost control leaving the roadway onto the shoulder. Once on the shoulder, the vehicle struck a tree and began overturning before coming to final rest after striking a utility pole,” Thacker said. Meeler was pronounced deceased on scene.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said power in the area was out for several hours as Walton EMC worked to replace the pole.