Breaking: 24-year-old man charged with murder in death of Gwinnett County toddler

(Duluth, Ga., May 4, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in the death of a 2-year-old female toddler at the Quality Inn Hotel in Duluth. The mother’s boyfriend, Malik Kyhree Kennedy, has been charged with one count of Felony Murder, one count of 1st-degree Cruelty to Children. He is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police, around 5:42 on May 2, Rosie Marie Kyle called the 911 center to report that her 2-year-old daughter, Trinity Kyle, was not breathing or waking up from her nap. Kennedy was watching the child while her mother was working. The fire department attempted to revive the child but was unsuccessful. The child had several bruises on her cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions, a swollen eye, swollen forehead and bruises on her body.

On May 3, 2021, an autopsy was performed and revealed that the victim sustained a closed head injury to the back of her head. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide and Kennedy was subsequently arrested.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-033855