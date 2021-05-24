Breaking: 2nd Newton County Man arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children

GBI is seeking any information from the public about these or other incidents

Covington, GA (May 20, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reporting on Thursday, May 20, 2021, Newton County resident, Cesar Valenzuela, 19, was arrested by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit and charged with two counts of the Sexual Exploitation of Children, including the possession of child pornography. This was the second Newton County man arrested on May 20 as part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. That same day, Jeremy Mimbs, 40, also of Newton County was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. He was charged with four counts of the Sexual Exploitation of Children, including the possession and distribution of child pornography. (Editor’s Note: A charge or arrest does not constitute a conviction)

With regard to Valenzuela, the GBI CEACC Unit reports that it began an investigation into online activity after receiving multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating he was uploading child sexual abuse material using popular online platforms. The Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and a search of his residence and the preview of electronic devices allegedly produced evidence that led to the arrest that same day. He was taken into custody and booked into the Newton County Jail.

These two arrests are part of the ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.