Breaking: 3-vehicle crash Friday night in Walton County sends 1 driver to the hospital, 1 to jail

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 5, 2022) – A 3-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night sends one driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another to jail for driving under the influence.

According to Georgia State Patrol TFC Ethan Smith, Vehicle 1, a Hyundai Santa Cruz, was traveling south on Jersey Social Circle Road at HD Atha Road when it failed to maintain its lane of travel and crossed the center line. Smith said Vehicles 2 and 3 were traveling north on Jersey Social Circle Road when Vehicle 1’s front left side struck Vehicle 2’s left side and Vehicle 3’s left side.

“The driver of Vehicle 3 was transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of Vehicle 1 was investigated and found to be driving under the influence of drugs. The driver of Vehicle 1 was arrested on scene,” Smith said.

The accident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2022.