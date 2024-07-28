Breaking: 3-year-old struck by a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive overnight

Child was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

MONROE, GA (JULY 28, 2024) – The City of Monroe Police Department reported that a 3-year-old child was hit by a vehicle on Tanglewood Drive on Saturday night. The child sustained life-threatening injuries ant was taken by Walton EMS to Piedmont-Walton where she was life-flighted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

MPD reports that the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. and an investigation is being investigated by MPD with the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol. A male suspect is in custody.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and the family during this critical time. We urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Monroe Police Department as the investigation continues,” MPD noted in a press release.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

