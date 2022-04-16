Breaking: 31-year-old critically injured in an overnight ATV crash

Patient was flown by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 16, 2022) – A 31-year-old man was critically injured in an ATV crash in the Walnut Grove area overnight.

According to Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League, WCFR responded to the crash in the 1200 block of Cannon Farm Road at 12:46 a.m. on April 16, 2022.

“A 31 year old man had crashed an ATV in the woods and had critical injuries. Fire and EMS personnel had to treat and remove the patient from the woods,” League said. “A landing zone was established at Walnut Grove High School, and the patient was transported to Atlanta Medical Center by Air Ambulance.”

Walton County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. League said the victim was not wearing a helmet.