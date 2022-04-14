Breaking: 4 LHS students charged with false imprisonment, battery and reckless conduct following an assault on a fellow student

LOGANVILLE, GA – (April 13, 2022) – The City of Loganville Police Department has charged four Loganville High School students, three of them juveniles, with false imprisonment, battery and reckless conduct after a fellow student was forced into a bathroom closet, held for a prolonged period of time and sprayed or doused with liquid cleaning products. During the course of the time he was held in the closet, the victim was allegedly also subject to harassing comments of a homophobic nature.

“Our School Resource Officers initiated an investigation of this incident and during the course of their inquiries, discovered there were two separate incidents on March 23, 2022 and March 31, 2022, which have resulted in the following charges being filed in this case,” LPD Police Chief said.

Suspect #1 (Adult):

One Count False Imprisonment (Felony)17-year-old

Suspect#2(Juvenile):

Two Counts False Imprisonment (Felony)16-year-old

One Count Simple Battery (Misdemeanor)

One Count Reckless Conduct (Misdemeanor)

Suspect # 3 (Juvenile):

One Count False Imprisonment (Felony)14-year-old

One Count Reckless Conduct-Party to the Crime (Misdemeanor)

Suspect #4 (Juvenile):

Two Counts False Imprisonment-Party to the Crime (Felony)14-year-old

One Count Reckless Conduct – Party to the Crime (Misdemeanor)

Lowry said he expects the 17-year-old to have been arrested and booked by Thursday. On the juvenile offenders, he will have to review the relevant code prior to releasing any further information due to their age.

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.