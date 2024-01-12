Breaking: 90-year-old dies in suspected accidental fire after clothes ignite

Investigation by Walton County Sheriff’s Office, fire marshal and coroner

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2024) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that at 11:19 a.m. on Jan. 11, WCFR responded to a medical call on Navajo Trail.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a 90-year-old man was deceased. The cause of death appears to be from an accidental fire,” League said. “The decedent had been working on a chainsaw and spilled gasoline on his clothing. The fumes from the gasoline ingnited when he came close to a fire in his fireplace. The victim was able to extinguish the fire on his clothing, but not before sustaining severe burns.”

League said the incident is being investigated by Walton County Fire Marshal’s office, Walton County Sheriff’s office, and Walton County Coroner.

