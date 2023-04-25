Breaking: A Monroe woman has been charged with sexual assault involving a 13-year-old juvenile

MONROE, GA (April 24, 2023.) A 37-year-old Monroe woman has been charged with sexual assault. The incident is alleged to involve a 13-year-old juvenile who was brought to the Monroe Police Department on March 10, 2023 by his mother.

According to the MPD report, the juvenile reported that the assault is alleged to have occurred at the home of Cheryl McCullough, a teacher at Classical Conversations, a home school group that meets at Faith Baptist Church in Monroe once a week. The juvenile was tutored at her home on a Wednesday after spending the Tuesday nights at her home with her 11-year-old son.

The victim reportedly told police that everything had been normal until he had gone to Florida with the family for a two-day trip on Jan. 27, 2023. He said McCullough allegedly made some inappropriate comments and actions towards him the during the night while they were staying at her sister’s house. He told police that she had told him not to say anything or she would lose her job. A second incident is reported to have happened on Feb. 27 when he was sleeping on a mattress on the floor at her home. She allegedly got into the bed with him and attempted to kiss him. He told police he got up and went to the bathroom and started crying.

When he went outside and was on the trampoline, he said McCullough had come outside and was cussing at him. He then called his mother to come and get him. The juvenile victim has reportedly been dating her daughter and said that McCullough does not like this.

The juvenile reportedly told police that she had never touched him in the private areas but that the accused had made sexual comments to him.

McCullough was arrested on March 20, 2023 following an investigation and has since been released on bond.

Both families are not currently attending the Classical Conversation group meetings and the corporate office for the company released the following statement in connection with the incident.

“Classical Conversations vets and trains all leaders engaging with children in community. Every Licensed Director is required to complete a background check and child protection training. We also help implement best practices for safety when participating in community week to week. We have been made aware of this unfortunate circumstance and will continue to pray for everyone involved.”

Editor’s Note: Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.