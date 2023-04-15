Breaking: Accident with gas water heater sends one male to the hospital

Man received minor burns when propane gas fumes ignite from gas leak on water heater

WALTON COUNTY, GA (April 15, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue report that one male was transported to Piedmont Walton by Walton EMS as a result of a fire in a storage building in the 4000 block of Bullock Bridge Road. The call came in to WCFR at at 12:47 p.m. Saturday.

“The fire was reported as an explosion at the time of the 911 call. Upon arrival fire personnel found a small fire around a gas water heater. Propane gas fumes ignited from a gas leak on the water heater,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “An approximately 40-year-old male was transported to Piedmont with minor burns on his arms.”

League said that the male was attempting to light the water heater at the time. There was no other property damage to anything other than the water heater, according to WCFR Battalion Chief David Jarrett.