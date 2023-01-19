Breaking: Adult and child displaced by house fire in Loganville area

House fire at Jackson Mobile Home Community in Loganville area on Jan. 18, 2023. Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

WALTON COUNTY (Jan. 18, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a house fire in the Jackson Mobile Home Community off Ga Hwy 20. WCFR Assistant Chief said crews responded at 2:15 pm to reports of a mobile home with heavy smoke and flames showing at the time of the 911 call.

“Firefighters arrived and found heavy fire conditions inside the home,” League said. “The fire has caused major structural damage to the home, and displaced one adult, and one child. Red Cross is assisting the victims.”

League said there were no injuries but there are pets believed to still be inside. At 3:25 p.m., he said fire investigators were on the scene but it is unknown currently what the cause of the fire is.