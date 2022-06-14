Breaking: Air ambulance en route to crash in Social Circle involving 2 motorcycles and a car

Air Ambulance is responding for one critical injury

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 13, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue and the City of Social Circle Fire are on the scene of a crash involving two motorcycles and a passenger car. Walton County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office reported on social media the numerous lanes are closed at the intersection of Highway 278 & E Hightower Trl/Davis Academy Road due to the multi-vehicle crash.

“Injuries are reported – 1 critical patient,” said WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League. “An air ambulance is responding.”