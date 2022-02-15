Breaking: Air ambulance landing at Lighthouse World Outreach Church for transportation of a toddler

Walton County Fire Rescue is advising that an air ambulance will be landing at Lighthouse World Outreach Church on Gene Bell Road due to a toddler with a medical emergency. Assistant WCFR Chief Craig League said the call did not take place at the church but they are using the church parking lot as a landing zone. The child will be transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

The call originated in the child’s home, but it is a medical emergency and not the result of any accident or trauma.