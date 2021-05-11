Breaking: Amber alert for 6-week old baby boys from Savannah believed to be in extreme danger

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has instituted an Amber Alert for two 6-week old babies believed to be in “extreme danger,” the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said in an alert. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated an Amber Alert at the request of the Savannah Police Department. Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, the 6-week old twins were abducted Tuesday and last seen at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday in Savannah. The suspect and the children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and are believed to be in extreme danger. The suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger. The babies were reportedly taken during a shooting incident

#SPDAlert SPD is looking for a black female possibly named Kathleen(photo from previous day). She has 6-week-old boys named Matto and Lorenzo who were taken during a shooting on NE 36th Street. She is traveling in a white sedan possibly a Kia Optima. Anyone with info call 911! pic.twitter.com/2LZU0Z4dZz — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) May 11, 2021