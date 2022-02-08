Breaking: Attempted assault in Snellville area Saturday leaves alleged attacker dead

(Snellville, Ga., February 6, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting that a man was shot dead in Gwinnett County after he allegedly attempted to assault a driver on Golfe Links Drive in unincorporated Snellville on Saturday evening.

GCPD report that officers reponded to a person shot call at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday evening after somebody reported a dead person in the street.

“Upon arrival, they located Avery Nowlin (age 22, male, Snellville), deceased in the street. The investigation revealed that the incident began as an attempted assault. Darius Bush (22, male, Snellville) was sitting in his car in a parking lot in a residential area when he was approached by Avery, who was armed with a weapon. Moments later, a physical altercation was initiated by Avery. Bush, fearing for his life, discharged his firearm, striking Nowlin,” GCPD wrote in a press release.

Officials report that at this time Bush is not being charged with any crimes as in the state of Georgia as “a person is justified in threatening or using force against another when and to the extent that he or she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person against such other’s imminent use of unlawful force.” (OCGA 16-3-21)