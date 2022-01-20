Breaking: Barn near Social Circle destroyed by fire Thursday morning

There was equipment but no animals in the barn

Photo credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Fire totally destroyed a large barn near Social Circle on Thursday morning, Jan. 20, 2022.

Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department responded to the fire on Amber Stapp Studdard Road at 7:07 a.m.

“The barn was fully involved upon arrival and was a total loss,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. (There were) no animals involved in this case. It was an equipment barn. There was a truck, a tractor and several other piece of farm equipment stored inside.”