Breaking: Bay Creek Road is shut down as firefighters battle a fire at the mobile home park

LOGANVILLE, GA (April 24, 2023) At 4:15 p.m., officials with the City of Loganville advised that Bay Creek Road is shut down at Bay Creek Landing as emergency personnel are responding to a fire in the Bay Creek Mobil Home Park. Walton County Fire Rescue is responding to assist the Loganville Fire Department.

“While it is not impacting traffic on Lee Byrd Road, drivers are urged to use caution in the area,” Robbie Schwartz with the City of Loganville said.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that Bay Creek Road is closed from Lee Byrd to Rockmore and Bay Creek Landing are both closed due to fire apparatus staging.

No other details on the fire are available at this time.