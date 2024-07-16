Breaking: Body found in a car at the car wash on Spring Street in Monroe

MONROE, GA (July 15, 2024) – Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that on Monday the body of a female was located in a car parked in front of the the car wash on Spring Street in Monroe. The car was seen by witnesses surrounded by crime scene tape before the coroner’s van arrived on the scene.

However, at this time Watts said they do not have details on the cause of death.

“We are not sure at this time if it was natural causes, suicide or anything else,” Watts said.

