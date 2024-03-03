Breaking: Body of homeowner located after Walton County and Monroe Fire respond to house fire Saturday morning

Body of 77-year old was found inside the home

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (March 2, 2024) – Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported that at 9:43 a.m. this morning, WCFR and Monroe Fire Department responded to a residential house fire in 284 Doster Avenue near Monroe.

“Neighbors noticed the house on fire and called 911. Upon arrival fire personnel found the home with heavy fire involvement on the front porch, den, and kitchen area. Upon entry into the house, firefighters discovered the body of homeowner still inside the residence,” Leage said.

Jo Ann Gert, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene by Walton County Coroner.

League said investigators from Walton County Fire Marshals office were at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, which is still undetermined at this point in the investigation.

