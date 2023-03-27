Breaking: Burned body of Gwinnett County woman located in Oglethorpe County

Ex-boyfriend charged in her murder

(Lawrenceville, Ga., March 27, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police report that a woman was allegedly killed in Gwinnett County before being moved to Oglethorpe County where her body was burned.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, at 5:45 p.m. on March 23, officers assigned to the Central precinct responded to a welfare check on Rubi Maldonado Nava, 28, of Lawrenceville at Club Lakes Pkwy. When they did not find her at home, the investigation continued with her known associates where it was learned that she may have been harmed, or killed, by her ex-boyfriend, Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon, 29, also of Lawrenceville. He was subsequently located when he returned to his home and was found to have severe burns on his face and hands.

Sagahon admitted to being at Nava’s residence earlier where they got into an argument while their child was present. The argument became physical, and Sagahon said he choked Nava until she stopped breathing. He then took her body in her vehicle to Oglethorpe County where he set the vehicle on fire.

Homicide detectives coordinated with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Department to locate the burned out vehicle. Skeletal remains were found inside. These were turned over to the Medical Examiner’s office for proper identification and the vehicle was taken to police headquarters for Arson Investigators and Crime Scene technicians to process.

Jahir Alejandro Conteras Sagahon has been charged with Felony Murder, Cruelty to Children in the Third Degree and Aggravated Assault. He was booked into the Gwinnett County Detention Center.

Case Number: GP230022634

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department