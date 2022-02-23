Breaking: Butcher’s Block in Monroe to close permanently Friday

Butcher’s Block Deli & Grill, Monroe, Ga. to close permanently on 2/25/2022

Monroe, Ga. – Butcher’s Block Deli & Grill will be closing permanently at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 according to a note on the window. This was confirmed by Lee Malcom of Malcom and Malcom Realty Professionals who recently closed a deal on the building for the owner, James Stalvey.

“We have been working on the sale since October last year but it has now been finalized,” Malcom said, noting that it is her understanding that arrangements are being made for the staff to be offered employment at other locations. “The market conditions were right and there comes a time when people make decisions that are financially and personally in their favor. This was just the right time and in the end it is a win win for everybody.”

Malcom said she’s not at liberty to say at this time which restaurant will be going in but she did confirm that it will be another restaurant and she is sure that the community will be happy with the choice.

“I think there will be some remodeling before it opens but it will be a win win for everybody,” she said.