Breaking: Car runs into the office at Whits Inn in Loganville

No injuries were reported

LOGANVILLE, GA (Dec. 16, 2022) – The police presence in the parking lot at the Whits Inn in Loganville Friday morning was because a car had run into the office of the motel.

According to the City of Loganville spokesman, Robbie Schwartz, a woman reportedly went to pay her bill and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes and hit the wall.

“No injuries were reported. The office is temporarily condemned until the necessary repairs can be made,” Schwartz said.

The incident happened a little before 8 a.m.