Breaking: Child dies, another missing, in early morning house fire in Loganville area

LOGANVILLE, GA – (April 17, 2022) Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Rescue reports that firefighters responded at 4:57 a.m. to a reported house fire in the 4400 block of Beaver Road SW in Loganville.

GCFER public information officer Lt. Justin Wilson said that crews arrived on scene with heavy fire involvement in a one-story residence and reports of two missing children. At the time of the media alert, one victim has been located and was deceased. He said firefighters would continue to search for the second victim.