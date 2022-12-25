Breaking: Christmas Eve fire in Walton County results in one victim sustaining severe burns

Victim was flow to the burn unit from Piedmont Walton

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 24, 2022) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Loganville Fire Department were again called out to battle a fire this Christmas Eve.

“WCFR and Loganville Fire Department responded to fire in a RV parked near a residence in the 4300 block of Tiffany Lane near Loganville tonight at 6:51 p.m.,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “One male patient was transported to Piedmont Walton by EMS after sustaining severe burn injuries.”

Walton County EMS Assistant Commander Jody Carter said the patient was transported to Piedmont Walton and then flown to the Burn Center.

League said the RV camper was fully involved when crews arrived and resulted in a total loss.

This is the second time local firefighters have responded to a fire in Walton County near Loganville in these extreme temperatures in less than 16 hours. At 03:37 a.m. this morning, crews from WCFR and LFD responded to a fire in a home in the 4300 block of Atha Circle in the Youth community. Nobody was hurt in that fire and firefighters were able to rescue three dogs. Walton County EMA director Carl Morrow had responded to the scene with an enclosed trailer with heaters so that firefighters could be warmed up after being exposed to the cold weather.