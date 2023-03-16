Breaking: Crash on Hwy 81 early Thursday shuts down roadway

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 16, 2023) – Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported just after 8:15 a.m. that Highway 81 at the intersection of Guthrie Cemetery Road was shut down due to a crash. WCSO and Georgia State Patrol were on site.

Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League said first responders worked a crash at that intersection. The call had come in at 6:53 a.m.

“There were three injuries reported, one of those was an entrapment,” League said. “All three injuries were transported by Walton EMS.”

League said at that time the roadway was closed for approximately 30-45 minutes. There are currently no details on the extent of the injuries or which hospital the victims have been taken to. Awaiting details from Georgia State Patrol.