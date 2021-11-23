Breaking: Crash on Meadow Walk and Rosewood Lane in Monroe shuts off power and sends 2 to the hospital

Power is currently out at the Meadow Walk neighborhood as a result of a single vehicle crash that caused damage to two other parked cars and shut down power. The vehicle ran off the road on Meadow Walk at Rosewood Lane in Monroe.

“A vehicle ran off the road hitting an above ground power box, then two other vehicles parked in a driveway,” Monroe Fire Department Battalion Chief Jody Carter said. “Walton County EMS reported minor injuries – two people transported to Piedmont Walton.”

At 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, Carter said Walton EMC is currently on the scene to make repairs but residents can expect the power to be off for a while.