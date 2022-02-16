Breaking: Crash with injuries blocks S. Broad St. near Atha St. in downtown Monroe

Officials with Monroe Fire are advising that S. Broad Street is blocked near Atha St. in Monroe due to a wreck with injuries. The road was still blocked at 1.50 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.
Avoid the area. Updates to follow.
