Breaking: Crash with injuries blocks S. Broad St. near Atha St. in downtown Monroe

02/15/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

Officials with Monroe Fire are advising that S. Broad Street is blocked near Atha St. in Monroe due to a wreck with injuries. The road was still blocked at 1.50 p.m. on Feb. 15, 2022.

Avoid the area. Updates to follow.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply