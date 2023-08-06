Breaking: Crews responding to current storm damage in Walton County

Investigating reports of lightning strikes on homes

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 6, 2023) – At 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, Walton County Fire Rescue reported storm damage in the county has crews responding to areas where the roads have been impacted by storm.

“There is a large tree down blocking both lanes of Snows Mill Road at Turkey Mountain Trail and we are also currently responding to a tree down involving power lines on Hwy 11 at Lipscomb Road. Both the tree and lines are in the roadway,” League said. “We also have a couple of lightning strikes on houses. We’re investigating those. One on Cambridge Drive Loganville, and Harmony Church Road in Good Hope.”

Avoid the areas if possible as crews are working to get the roads cleared.

The National Weather Channel is reporting that storms are expected to continue until 4 p.m.

Darrell Everidge also reports damage in neighboring Bethlehem with power outages and trees down.