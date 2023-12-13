Breaking: Dacula man dies after falling from a tree stand while hunting in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 12, 2023) – Walton County first responders report that a man hunting on property in Walton County died early this afternoon after falling from a tree stand.

“At 12:03 this afternoon, we responded to a deer hunter who had fallen out of a tree stand on Hestertown Road in east Walton near the Morgan County line,” Walton County Fire and Emergency Services said. “Sadly the hunter was deceased upon arrival of emergency personnel.”

Major Scott Whisnant with Walton County Sheriff;s Office said the victim is a resident of Dacula. He said the victim was located by his hunting partner.

“The cause of the accident is still under investigation,” Whisnant said.

At this time the victim’s name has not been released.

