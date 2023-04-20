Breaking: Domestic violence/hostage situation shuts down Michael Etchison

MONROE, GA (April 19, 2022) – The domestic violence situation that shut down Michael Etchison Wednesday evening has been resolved, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Maj. Scott Whisnant.

“The Walton Sheriff’s Office respond to a 911 call of domestic violence on Michael Etchison Road. Upon arrival a female victim was being held by a male inside the residence,” Whisnant said. “The female was able to exit the residence safely. The male suspect turned himself in after negations.”

The road is back open.