Breaking: Dumpster truck fire has shut down eastbound exit to N. Broad in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Dec. 14, 2022) – Just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that the eastbound exit to N Broad Street from Highway 78 was currently closed due to a dumpster truck that had caught fire. Avoid the area.
