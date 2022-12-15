Breaking: Dumpster truck fire has shut down eastbound exit to N. Broad in Monroe

12/14/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Police and Fire, Top News 0

Photo credit: Monroe Fire Department

MONROE, GA (Dec. 14, 2022) – Just after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes advised that the eastbound exit to N Broad Street from Highway 78 was currently closed due to a dumpster truck that had caught fire. Avoid the area.

