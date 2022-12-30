Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning

MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.

“The building suffered major structural damage as fire was already burning through the roof on fire department arrival,” Dykes said. “Multiple callers dialed 911 and reported visible flames, so this was a well developed fire prior to 911 being called.”

Photo credits: Monroe Fire Department

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

By 8:20 a.m., Dykes said crews had cleared the road and it was back open. He said the building is owned by Anschutz Antiques.