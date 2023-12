No horses were in the barn at the time of the fire

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 28, 2023) – At 4:00 a.m. this morning, Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a four-stall horse barn fire in the 1400 block of Lee Peters Road.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said there were no horses inside the barn at the time of the fire.

“The barn was a total loss,” League said. “The cause of the fire is still being investigated.”





