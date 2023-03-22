Breaking: Early morning shooting Tuesday results in one arrest

No injuries were reported

MONROE, GA (March 21, 2023) Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed that a domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 21, resulted in one arrest. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Monroe Police Department’s Capt. John Pilgram said that the call came in at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday morning as as shots fired in the 1100 bock of Springer Lane in the City of Monroe.

“A woman and her boyfriend were in an argument and her son came out and fired off some shots,” Nobody was hit.,” Pilgrim said. “The son came into the police department later in the afternoon to give a statement and was subsequently arrested following the interview. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.”

The subject arrested is identified as Kammen Crutchfield, 26.