Breaking: East Hightower Trail and Hwy 78 shut down due to overturned semi-truck

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Jan. 21, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue and Social Circle Fire Department personnel responded to the scene of an overturned semi-truck on East Hightower Trail and Hwy 278 in South Walton County Saturday night. Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook that the road would be shut down for several hours.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig Leage said the driver was out of the vehicle.

“The trucks cargo is grocery items,” League said. “The roadway is going to be shutdown for an extended period.”