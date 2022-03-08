Breaking: EB lane of Hwy 138 blocked near Lakeshore due to crash

Walton County Fire Rescue is on the scene of a single car crash vs a bridge on Highway 138 at Big Flat Creek, near Lakeshore Drive. WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League is reporting that the east bound lane is blocked and one injury is reported.
