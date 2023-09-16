Breaking: Family of teen victim of alleged indecent exposure to file lawsuit against Planet Fitness

Monroe attorney Bart Benton has taken the case to ‘hold Planet Fitness accountable‘

MONROE, GA (Sept. 15, 2023) – The family of the 15-year-old victim of the Sept. 6, 2023 incident involving a 25-year-old male accused of exposing himself to her in the Planet Fitness women’s locker room in the Monroe location has retained an attorney. Monroe attorney Bart Benton of the Benton & Benton law announced that his law firm will represent the family in a lawsuit against Planet Fitness.

We are committed to holding Planet Fitness accountable for its actions,” Benton said.

“Our early investigation has revealed that Planet Fitness knew and was on notice of this

type of behavior from the perpetrator, but chose to ignore his prior conduct of exposing

himself to females in the women’s locker room because he ‘identified’ as a female. This

type of behavior is completely unacceptable, and we will fight for justice for our client and

make sure that Planet Fitness takes steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Monroe Police Department, in collaboration with Walton County GA Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Police Department, yesterday located and arrested Jakorbie Dixon, 25, of Conyers in connection with these incidents. He is facing charges of public indecency in Monroe as well as in Dekalb County. He is currently in custody in Dekalb County for an incident that is alleged to have taken place there on March 20 of this year.

Attempts to reach somebody at Planet Fitness corporate offices were unsuccessful and the manager of the local gym will not be available until Monday. However, the Planet Fitness corporate Non-Discrimination Policy notes, “Planet Fitness does not tolerate discrimination or harassment of any person on its premises on the basis of race, national origin, ancestry, color, creed, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, disability, or any other basis protected by law. All members will have access to restroom and locker room facilities that correspond to their sincerely held, self-reported gender identity to the extent permitted by applicable law.”

It does note that “members will be treated according to their sincerely held, self-reported gender identity. However, a member cannot fraudulently or improperly assert a self-reported gender identity,” and goes on to give actions to take in the event of such cases.

The full Planet Fitness policy can be found on the company corporate website at this link.



