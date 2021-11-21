Breaking: Fatal overnight crash shuts down GA 11 near Pleasant Valley Road

Walton County and Georgia State Patrol first responders responded to a fatal crash overnight on GA Highway 11 near Pleasant Valley Road.

The single vehicle crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. this morning, Nov. 21, 2021, shutting down GA 11 near Pleasant Valley Road in Walton County. Assistant Fire Chief Craig League with Walton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash which involved the vehicle and a power pole causing the power pole to break off. This left live power lines on the ground near the scene.

“The highway was shut down while law enforcement was investigating the crash and power company crews repaired the power lines,” League said. At 8:15 a.m. the road remained shut down and Georgia Department of Transportation was reported to be detouring traffic at Criswell Road and Whitney Road

Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Cpl. Cal Barton said the accident resulted in the death of Rodricus Kentrel Kelly, 44, of Social Circle. His next of kin have been notified.

Barton said that through the investigation it was found the driver lost control of the gray Ford Fusion as he was attempting to negotiate a left curve while traveling south on GA 11. This resulted in the vehicle traveling of the shoulder of the road, hitting a power pole, overturning and landing on its top facing north.

Barton said the driver was pronounced dead on scene by the Walton County coroner.

“Alcohol impairment is suspected,” Barton said.