Breaking: Female employee robbed at knife point at the Walton Truck Stop in Monroe Sunday night

Police are asking for information on the incident

MONROE, GA (Feb. 26, 2024) – City of Monroe Police Department reports that a female employee of the Walton Truck Stop in Monroe was robbed at knife point when taking out the trash Sunday night, Feb. 25, 2024.

MPD report that the call came in to Walton County E-911 at about 8:40 p.m. reporting an armed robbery at the Walton Truck Stop at 1490 Highway 78 in Monroe.

“Upon arrival, Monroe Police officers learned an unknown male robbed the victim, a female store employee, with a knife as she took out the trash, stealing her purse,” MPD reported on social media.

The male suspect was described as about 5’6″ wearing a mask, grey hoodie, and black pants. He reportedly left the location on foot.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to get in touch with Mitch Studdard with MPD at 770-266-5199 – MStuddard@MonroeGA.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

